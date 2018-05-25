× LACMA Closed Friday While Police Investigate Threat

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art was closed Friday while police investigate a threat to the Wilshire Boulevard campus, officials said.

“A threat has been called into LACMA and LAPD is on campus and investigating,” the museum tweeted at 11:45 p.m. “In the abundance of caution we have decided to close the museum for the day.”

Los Angeles police could not be reached for comment.

The museum is at Wilshire Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue in the Miracle Mile district.

