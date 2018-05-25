× Man Arrested After Shooting at Pomona Officers Serving Search Warrant: LASD

A man was arrested after he opened fire at Pomona police officers serving a search warrant at a home in the unincorporated area of Azusa, officials announced on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jorge Galvez, 20, on suspicion of attempted murder, according to the agency.

Galvez allegedly shot at the Pomona police SWAT team from inside a residence on the 5500 block of Lark Ellen Avenue around 4 a.m. on Thursday.

The team was trying to serve a warrant at the front door as part of a multi-agency operation after a series of gang shootings in the area, authorities said on Thursday.

The officers returned fire and retreated to safety before being able to speak to the residents, who then followed orders to come out of the home to be detained, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officers deployed a robot inside the residence to clear the scene, Pomona police Chief Michael Olivieri said on Thursday. He said the device could open doors and provide live video to authorities.

No one was injured during the “brief exchange of gunfire,” the Sheriff’s Department said.

Detectives recovered a firearm at the scene, according to the agency.

Galvez, who’s being held on $1,000,000 bail, was set to appear in court on May 29.

The Sheriff’s Department said it would not release a booking photo of the suspect.

Officials provided no further details.

Anyone with information can call the authorities at 310-680-2500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.