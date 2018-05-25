Man Sought in String of Indecent Exposure Incidents Near High School in Long Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Friday asked for the public's help identifying a man wanted for three incidents of indecent exposure near a high school in Long Beach.

The man targeted one woman and two girls as they walked near Wilson High School, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The first incident happened on Feb. 6 around 6:45 a.m. near Seventh Street and Mira Mar Avenue, authorities said. A woman said she saw a man about 20 to 25 years old masturbating inside a silver car.

On May 2, a girl saw a man masturbating in a gray vehicle near 10th Street and Ximeno Avenue at around 6 p.m., according to police.

On May 9, at around 3:20 p.m., a man who appeared approximately 30 years old was driving a silver vehicle near 11th Street and Molino Avenue when he followed a girl walking home from school before exposing himself, authorities said.

Police believed the same man was responsible for all three incidents. They described him as 20 to 40 years old with average to thin build and short black hair. The agency released a sketch of the man along with photos of his vehicle, which it described as white or gray.

Anyone with information can call Detective James Smigla at 562-570-7368. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.