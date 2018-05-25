× Man Taken Into Custody After He Pulls Knife on Driver of School Bus in Front of Children in San Diego County

A man barged onto a school bus full of children in a small community in San Diego County on Friday and pulled a knife on the driver before witnesses dragged him away, authorities said.

Some parents standing nearby and an older child on the bus in Campo helped the screaming children escape safely out the bus’ emergency door in the back, sheriff’s Sgt. William Uelen said in a statement. Responding deputies took Matthew D. Barker, 37, into custody.

No children or any of the adults were injured, Uelen said.

“They were shaken up,” he told OnSceneTV, referring to the students. “They were all brought to school and brought to a classroom where they could be talked to and calmed down.”

