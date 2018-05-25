× Mario Batali’s 3 Las Vegas Restaurants Are Closing After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Chef

Mario Batali’s three restaurants in Las Vegas will close July 27, a decision that comes as the New York Police Department conducts an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levied against the celebrity chef.

The news was announced to employees Friday morning by B&B Hospitality Group, which provides back-office and operational services for 24 restaurants owned at least in part by Batali. The closures of B&B Ristorante, Otto and CarneVino will affect about 298 employees, most of whom will be laid off, according to a B&B representative.

“These restaurants have continued to succeed,” restauranteur Joe Bastianich said in a letter to employees. “Unfortunately our partner in these restaurants, Las Vegas Sands Corp., has decided to end our relationship.”

B&B Ristorante and Otto are both located in the Venetian, while CarneVino is in the Palazzo. The two hotels are owned by Las Vegas Sands.

