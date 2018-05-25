New, Non-Invasive Procedure Touts Itself as 20-Minute Facelift

After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a medical device to tightens skin and minimizes wrinkles, Southern California clinics are beginning to offer the cosmetic treatment, including the L.A. Skin Care Center in West Los Angeles. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 25, 2018.