After the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a medical device to tightens skin and minimizes wrinkles, Southern California clinics are beginning to offer the cosmetic treatment, including the L.A. Skin Care Center in West Los Angeles. Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 25, 2018.
New, Non-Invasive Procedure Touts Itself as 20-Minute Facelift
-
Dog Reported Dead by Owner Found Alive at Riverside Home, but Infested With Maggots and ‘Severely Neglected’: Authorities
-
Look and Feel Younger in 15 Days With Naomi Whittel
-
Army Soldier Who Lost Ear in Crash Gets New One That Was Grown in Her Arm
-
Mountain Lion Treated for Burns in Thomas Fire Integrates Into New Home at Sonoma County Rescue Facility
-
Summer Skin Care With Dr. Jessica Wu
-
-
‘Is It My Skin Color?’ Black Man Asks in Viral Video After Apparently Being Denied Restroom Access at Torrance Starbucks
-
Scientists Discover New Class of Antibiotic to Fight Drug-Resistant Superbugs
-
Police Find Enough Fentanyl to Kill About 26 Million People During Routine Traffic Stop in Nebraska
-
New Deadly Threat Emerges in Hawaii as Lava From Kilauea Volcano Reaches Pacific Ocean
-
Ozone-Destroying Emissions Are on the Rise But Scientists Don’t Know Where Banned Chemicals Are Coming From
-
-
5 Most Common Skin Issues and Solutions With Peggy K
-
Poodle Found With Muzzle Tied Shut Is Recovering at Humane Society in Pomona
-
Dermatologist Approved DIY Skincare Remedies With Dr. Pimple Popper