Security Guard Run Over at Downey Restaurant Taken Off Life Support

A 49-year-old security guard was taken off life support Thursday, about a week after he was run over by a car outside the Downey restaurant where he worked.

Joseph Quintero Sr. was taken to a hospital in critical condition following the May 17 incident at Gloria’s Cocina Mexicana restaurant in the 7400 block of Florence Avenue.

Quintero, who worked as a security guard for the restaurant, had been asked to respond to a disturbance that night and escort an unruly patron out of the business.

Once outside, Quintero and the patron got into a verbal altercation, the Downey Police Department stated in a news release.

The patron, later identified as Hector Jonathan Aceves Vallejo, then allegedly got into his vehicle and ran down Quintero, who was hospitalized with a head wound.

Quintero was taken off of life support Thursday night, Det. Roberts confirmed Friday.

Vallejo turned himself in shortly after the incident and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Authorities are expected to amend the charges against Vallejo later Friday.