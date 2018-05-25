× Shaquille O’Neal to Pay for Funeral of Woman Fatally Shot in Georgia High School Parking Lot

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is stepping up to help out the family of a woman fatally shot in the parking lot of a Clayton County school on May 18.

O’Neal says he’ll pay for the funeral of the unidentified 40 year-old woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Mt. Zion High School in Georgia following a graduation ceremony, Atlanta television station WGCL reported.

Two other people were shot during the incident.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says O’Neal contacted him shortly after the fatal shooting and asked if the family needed assistance.

“The length of his heart far exceeds his height,” said Sheriff Hill of Shaq. “We never ask him for anything, but when he sees a need, he is Johnny on the spot!”

Dr. Morcease J. Beasley, Superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools, later released this statement on the fatal shooting.

“While our school district community is rightfully concerned about the incident, it is disappointing that it has overshadowed and diminished a positive memory for an exceptional group of graduating seniors. Violence of any kind is not tolerated on a district campus nor at a district event.”