Suspect in Violent West Hollywood Best Buy Robbery in Custody: Sheriff’s Officials

A man caught on video brutally punching another man and taking his cellphone inside a West Hollywood Best Buy is in custody, authorities said Friday.

In fact, the man was already in custody when a sheriff’s detective spoke with KTLA on Thursday, pleading for information on his identity, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

He was taken into custody Tuesday on suspicion of robbery by officers with the Los Angeles Police Department, but it was unclear if that was related to the Best Buy incident, which occurred Monday, sheriff’s officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department was unaware of his arrest until Friday.

Authorities said they were working to gather more information, including the suspect’s name, Friday night.

The man had allegedly been seen pacing through the electronics chain’s location at the West Hollywood Gateway, on the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, before sucker punching the victim without provocation.

The victim lost consciousness and fell, while the assailant made off with his cellphone.