Woman Charged With Murder in Deaths of 3 People in Leimert Park Home: DA

A woman was charged with murder in the deaths of three people found in a Leimert Park home earlier in the week, officials announced on Friday.

Nancy Amelia Jackson, 55, was charged with three counts of murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The allegation made her eligible for the death penalty, the DA said.

Jackson was accused of killing Phillip White, 65, William Carter, 79, and Orsie Carter, 83, at a residence in the 3900 block of South Bronson Avenue on Monday.

Los Angeles police said White lived in the home. They identified Orsie Carter as White’s mother and William Carter’s wife.

A family member found them dead inside the bathroom on Tuesday evening, according to the Police Department.

Capt. Peter Whittingham said all three victims had some sort of blunt trauma to the head. White and his mother were also shot, according to the officer.

Whittingham said the bodies were “piled on each other in some way.”

In their statement on Friday, prosecutors described Jackson as an “acquaintance” of White who had been staying at the house. Police on Wednesday said Jackson had worked as a “caretaker” for White for around six weeks, and that she had been romantically involved with him.

Jackson was arrested on Wednesday, hours after being named as a possible witness in the case.

If convicted as charged, Jackson could face the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the DA. She was expected to be arraigned on Friday.

Los Angeles police continued to investigate the case.