Battleship Iowa to Honor Fallen Service Members on Memorial Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Battleship Iowa Museum in San Pedro plans to hold a special ceremony on Memorial Day to honor fallen service members.

The event is scheduled to run Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 250 S. Harbor Blvd. in San Pedro, according to the museum’s website.

Aside from the remembrance ceremony, there will be food, music, military vehicles and more.

All active, retired and reserve military members will be offered free admission to the battleship upon presentation of valid identification, the website read.

For more information, visit pacificbattleship.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video