Costa Mesa Nixes Restroom Proposal for Homeless People

An Orange County agency has dropped a long-discussed proposal to develop new public restrooms aimed at serving the local homeless population.

Though Costa Mesa Sanitary District board members didn’t take an official action at their meeting Thursday, they appeared in agreement that there isn’t enough community support for the idea — a perspective recently reflected in a survey that showed many local businesses opposed the concept.

“At this point, I believe the proposition is dead,” said district General Manager Scott Carroll.

Sanitary district officials have discussed the public restroom proposal for more than a year. Such facilities, they said, would give homeless people a safe and hygienic place to relieve themselves and help improve public health and sanitation by reducing public urination and defecation.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.