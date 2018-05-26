Menifee Shooting Leaves 1 Person Dead: Sheriff’s Dept.

One person died after being found shot in Menifee early Saturday morning, authorities stated.

Menifee police responded about midnight to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Cleary Street and Michener Drive, according to a tweet from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Officers located a shooting victim, who died a short time later, officials said.

The victim was not identified, but the Sheriff’s Department said he was male.

Homicide investigators were called to the scene as well.

No other details were immediately released.