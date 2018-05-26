Officials Arrest Ontario Man for Shooting Death After He Tried to Re-Enter California at San Diego Border

An Ontario man was arrested on suspicion of homicide recently after he tried to re-enter California at the San Diego border, authorities said.

Alex Garcia, 39, was taken into custody on May 24 in San Diego County for the shooting death of Nino Munoz, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release.

Garcia crossed the border into Mexico shortly after authorities allege he shot Munoz on May 12 in the 300 block of Carlton Street.

Munoz was 41-years-old and also from Ontario.

Ontario police said they worked with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force to arrest Garcia.

The assailant is being held in lieu of $1-million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario Police Department Detective Robert Marquez at 909-395-2777 or 909-986-6711. Anonymous callers can contact We-Tip at 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.