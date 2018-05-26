Person in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Metro Gold Line Train in Boyle Heights

An image of 2230 E. 1st Street in Boyle Heights where a person was struck by Metro Gold Line train. (Credit: Google Maps)

A person was critically injured on Saturday after they were struck by a Metro Gold Line train and found underneath it in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 9:50 p.m. at 2330 E. 1st Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

The fire department extricated the person and they were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No further details were provided.