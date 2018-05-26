United Airlines Reaches Settlement Over Dog That Died in Overhead Bin

United Airlines has reached a settlement with the owners of a French bulldog puppy that died after a flight attendant allegedly insisted the dog be stowed in an overhead bin for a 3½-hour flight.

The dog’s death in March turned into a viral social media scandal that prompted animal rights groups to call for the flight attendant to be fired and United to overhaul its rules for transporting pets. The furor even led to the introduction of federal legislation.

United declined to discuss the terms of the settlement but said “we are deeply sorry for this tragic accident.”

New York attorney Evan Oshan, who represents the dog’s owners, the Robledo family of Queens, said the airline and the family reached an “amicable settlement” but declined to discuss the terms.

