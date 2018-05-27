2 People in Custody After Officer-Involved Shootings in Hemet: Police

Two people were taken into custody following a reported burglary and a pair of officer-involved shootings in Hemet on Sunday morning, according to officials.

A Hemet Police Department K-9 team responded about 5:23 a.m. to a burglary alarm at a business in the 2000 block of East Florida Avenue, Lt. Eric Dickson wrote in a news release. The team found a truck backed up to the business, as well as at least one suspect inside the building, authorities said.

One of the suspects saw a police vehicle and ran away, according to Dickson. An officer and a K-9 pursued the suspect, which is when a second suspect got into the truck and fled, the statement read.

The truck hit the police dog, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, Dickson stated. The truck continued onto Yale Street, where the suspect was apprehended on foot, the lieutenant added.

Additional officers found the fleeing vehicle at the intersection of Florida Avenue and Yale Street, and another officer-involved shooting took place, authorities said. The driver of the truck was injured in the shooting and was subsequently taken into custody, according to the news release.

The two unidentified suspects were taken to local hospitals for treatment, and the K-9 was also transported to a local veterinarian’s office. Both people were expected to survive, and the K-9 was returned home after receiving treatment for injuries to its leg, Dickson said.

The case remained under investigation.