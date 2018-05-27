Driver Killed in Pasadena Hit-and-Run Crash: Authorities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One person died in a hit-and-run crash in Pasadena early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The two-vehicle collision was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at the intersection of Colorado and Sierra Madre boulevards.

Firefighters had to extricate the driver from a black Honda Accord, who was pronounced dead, according to Pasadena police. That person was believed to be a man in his 20s.

A Hispanic man got out of a white SUV and fled the scene before authorities arrived, witnesses said.

Police told KTLA that witnesses checked on the driver of the SUV, and he may have tried to distract them in order to get away.

"Witnesses did contact him to make sure that he was OK," Lt. Bill Grisafe said. "At that time, he directed the attention of the witnesses to the driver of the black car, asked them to check on him, and at that point, the driver of the white SUV fled on foot."

Officers remained in the area for several hours investigating the crash, which forced the closure of some streets, video from the scene showed.

Anyone with information about this case was asked to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241.