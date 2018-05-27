× In His Old Neighborhood of Boyle Heights, Antonio Villaraigosa Campaigns for Governor

As he campaigned for governor in Boyle Heights, Antonio Villaraigosa kept meeting people from his past.

The former Los Angeles mayor walked down Cesar Chavez Avenue on Friday morning to listen to small business owners. From parking concerns to fears the economy will hurt business, they told the Democrat what they wanted him to do if he is elected governor.

But first, he must win a spot in California’s top-two primary election on June 5, which is why he spent the day getting out the vote in friendly territory. Villaraigosa grew up in Boyle Heights, and he served as L.A. mayor from 2005 to 2013.

His first stop was King Taco. “I came here in May 1983,” when the iconic restaurant first opened, he told customers and employees. “I used to go to the one in Cypress Park before.”

