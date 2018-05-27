× Maryland Governor Declares State of Emergency as Heavy Flooding Ravages Baltimore Region

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency Sunday in Howard County as a massive storm drenched the Baltimore region, triggering flash floods in Ellicott City.

Brown water rushed through Ellicott City’s Main Street, toppling buildings and sweeping up cars. In some areas, water levels reached above the first floor of buildings, Howard County Fire and EMS said.

A flash flood emergency is in effect for Ellicott City and Catonsville through 10:30 p.m. Upwards of six inches of rain have fallen in the area so far, and another cell capable of dumping two to four inches is moving in from the west.

Close to 8 p.m., a Howard County Sheriff’s deputy moved a CNN crew and others in the area due to a suspected gas leak.

Howard County Fire and EMS compared the situation to a flash flood in 2016 that left two people dead and forced Ellicott City to rebuild.

Multiple rescues are under way. Howard County Fire and EMS urged residents to evacuate downtown or move to higher ground while rescue teams swarmed the area. No injuries have been reported.

The Roger Carter Community Center is open for those who need a place to shelter.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning around noon for Howard County. At 5:30 p.m., the agency declared a flash food emergency.

Hogan said he is heading to the scene.