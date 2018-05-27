Officer-Involved Shooting Reported in Hemet; K-9 Injured During Incident

An investigation was underway into an officer-involved shooting in Hemet on Sunday.

Hemet police stated on their Facebook page that officers from the department were involved in the incident, which took place in the area of Florida Avenue and Yale Street.

It was not immediately known if any law enforcement personnel or civilians were injured.

During the incident, a K-9 was struck by a vehicle. The police dog was evaluated by a veterinarian and will be OK, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities said they planned to prepare a news release regarding the case later in the day.