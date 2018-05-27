A ceremony was held Sunday in front of the Enduring Heroes Memorial at Defenders Park in Pasadena to honor fallen Gulf War veterans. Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 27, 2018.
Pasadena Honors Fallen Gulf War Veterans
