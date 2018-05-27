× Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Raises Possibility Second Gunman Was Involved in His Father’s 1968 Assassination

Just ahead of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in Los Angeles, conspiracy theories still abound.

The latest to add his voice to the chorus of those who believe there was a second gunman is the victim’s son — Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sirhan B. Sirhan, a 24-year-old Palestinian immigrant, was arrested and later convicted of the shooting at the Ambassador Hotel shortly after midnight on June 5, 1968. Kennedy, a presidential candidate at the time, was killed moments after celebrating his victory in California’s Democratic primary.

Although Sirhan was captured at the scene with a .22-caliber handgun in his hand and later admitted that he shot Kennedy, new evidence has emerged over the years that suggests there may have been as many as 13 shots fired that night. Sirhan’s gun held only eight bullets. There has also been disagreement among experts over the years about whether some of the recovered bullets were fired from the same gun.

