LAPD Releases Images of Suspects in Studio City Burglary Spree

Images of the burglars suspected of targeting multiple homes in one block of Studio City over the past two months were released by Los Angeles police on Saturday.

The four images show the two men and woman who law enforcement officials believe are responsible for a string of nine burglaries along Moorpark Street, where neighbors say cars are also being broken into.

Jewelry was stolen from the homes in the crime spree that has lasted several weeks, officials said. The most recent break-in was sometime in mid-May.

Officials said the burglars could be responsible for other break-ins in the area and are seeking other possible victims.

They say it appears as if the thieves are managing to get into homes by first climbing onto a first floor balcony and then entering the apartments through sliding glass doors that may have been left unlocked.

The two men are both described as being about 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 180 pounds. They are believed by authorities to be in their 20s to early 30s.

The woman is described by officials as being in her early 20s, standing about 5 feet and 5 or 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

"It’s been going on for some time. It’s been mostly car break-ins," said one woman who lives in the area.

Lenny Winderman, a local apartment building manager, was aware there were reported burglaries in the past but said the extent of this string of burglaries is "insane."

No further information has been released by law enforcement.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Stone of LAPD's North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8377.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.