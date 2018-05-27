Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, May 27th, 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Sunday! It's Memorial Day Weekend! Don't forget the members of the military who have made this long holiday weekend possible with their sacrifice.

Bimmerfest 2018

Auto Club Speedway

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

800-944-RACE

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com

The BIGGEST BMW car show in the country is happening in Fontana. BIMMERFEST features four wheel action for BMW enthusiast at the Auto Club Speedway.

Hotel Surplus Outlet Sale

16625 Saticoy Street

Van Nuys

818 787 7807

http://www.hotelsurplus.com

We have an opportunity to furnish our home and apartments for not a lot of money with items from some of the most luxurious hotels in Southern California. Hotel Surplus Outlet is Van Nuys is having its holiday weekend sale of items from Beverly Hills Four Seasons Hotel and Peninsula Hotel, as well as treasures from La Quinta and more. A complete of the goodies available can be found at the website: http://www.hotelsurplus.com

2018 Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

Village Green, Between Euclid & Main Street Streets

Downtown Garden Grove

http://www.strawberryfestival.org

Strawberries are the stars at the 60th Annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival. The nonprofit event, featuring lots of fun and, of course, strawberries, is dedicated to raising funds for the community. For a complete schedule of events as well as parade information, take a look at the website: http://www.strawberryfestival.org

spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp

Friends for Life Camp

888-spcaLA1

spcaLA.com

Time is running out to register for the spcaLA Friends for Life Summer Camp. This is a week-long day camp designed for 8-17 year olds. At camp, kids learn basic care and responsibility for pets, respect for animals, and the beginnings of dog training. Scholarship information is available at spcaLA.com

Animals for Armed Forces Free Pet Adoptions

spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center

12910 Yukon Avenue

Hawthorne

spcaLA.com

And, the spcaLA, in partnership with Animals for Armed Forces, is offering free pet adoptions to members of the military this Memorial Day Weekend.

Pets are available for adoption now through Sunday at spcaLA animals shelters on Yukon Avenue in Hawthorne; East Spring Street in Long Beach; the Petsmart Charities Adoption Center in Pico Rivera, as well as the 28 Animal for Armed Forces locations.

Free Admission for Current & Retired Military Personnel

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach

877 342 0742

http://www.queenmary.com

And, the historic Queen Mary is offering free admission to current and retired military personnel this Memorial Day Weekend. Check the Queen Mary website to schedule the best time for a tour of the last great ocean liner of the 20th century.

Never Forget! It's Memorial Day Weekend! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.