Supreme Court Expected to Announce Decisions on Gay Rights, Abortion

The Supreme Court is heading into the final month of its term, facing decisions on gerrymandering, unions, gay rights, abortion and President Trump’s travel ban.

This term’s best-known case is a culture wars clash that pits equal rights for gay customers against a claim of religious liberty from a Christian store owner. It is one of three major cases that feature a “compelled speech” claim from conservatives who object to liberal state laws. The others involve union fees and California’s required disclosures for crisis pregnancy centers.

The justices are expected to announce decisions on the first day of every work week between now and the end of June, and then adjourn for the summer.

