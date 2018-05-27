USC Needs More Transparency, Ethical Leadership: Students and Faculty

When Vanessa Schwartz learned on Friday that USC President C.L. Max Nikias would be stepping down, she took a long, deep breath. Elation washed over her.

In the days since The Times published an investigation about Dr. George Tyndall, the longtime campus gynecologist who faced repeated complaints of misconduct, Schwartz has been busy demanding action.

Schwartz, a professor of art history and history, is on leave for a fellowship but came back to campus last week to protest the university’s leadership. She signed her name to a letter demanding Nikias’ resignation. She spoke out at a heated forum on Wednesday.

“Sometimes a lifetime can happen in the course of a few days,” said Schwartz, who has taught at USC for 18 years.

