USC Needs More Transparency, Ethical Leadership: Students and Faculty

Posted 7:31 AM, May 27, 2018, by

When Vanessa Schwartz learned on Friday that USC President C.L. Max Nikias would be stepping down, she took a long, deep breath. Elation washed over her.

In a file photo, the statue of Tommy Trojan looks up at cloudy skies from his pedestal in the middle of the USC campus. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In a file photo, the statue of Tommy Trojan looks up at cloudy skies from his pedestal in the middle of the USC campus. (Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In the days since The Times published an investigation about Dr. George Tyndall, the longtime campus gynecologist who faced repeated complaints of misconduct, Schwartz has been busy demanding action.

Schwartz, a professor of art history and history, is on leave for a fellowship but came back to campus last week to protest the university’s leadership. She signed her name to a letter demanding Nikias’ resignation. She spoke out at a heated forum on Wednesday.

“Sometimes a lifetime can happen in the course of a few days,” said Schwartz, who has taught at USC for 18 years.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories