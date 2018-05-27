Woman Killed in Vehicle Crash in Jurupa Valley; 2 Adults, 2 Children Injured

A vehicle collision in Jurupa Valley killed a woman Sunday, while also injuring two other women and two children, authorities said.

Drugs and alcohol do appear to be a factor in the deadly crash, officials said. The collision happened along Limonite Avenue, in an area between Camino Real and Avenida Juan Bautista.

The two injured women and two injured children were all taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said. No information about the nature or severity of their wounds have been released by authorities.

The area of Limonite between the two streets is expected to be closed for four to five hours, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said at about 9 p.m.

No further information has been released.