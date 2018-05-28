2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roadway Near Petaluma Airport

Two people in a single-engine plane died Sunday afternoon when the aircraft crashed into the roadway near Petaluma Municipal Airport, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 4:05 p.m. on East Washington Street, a busy four-lane road that runs past the airport and the Rooster Run Golf Club, said Battalion Chief Mike Weihman with the Rancho Adobe Fire District. No other injuries were reported.

“It’s actually pretty fortunate that no one was impacted by the plane,” he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what caused the Van’s RV-6 plane to crash 1,000 yards east of the airport, said Allen Kenitzer, a spokesman for the agency.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.