24-Hour Patriotic Vigil Held at World War II Memorial in Boyle Heights

As a girl, Christina Venegas remembers visiting the stone pillar erected in 1947 at a five-point intersection near her Boyle Heights home to honor Mexican American veterans, such as her father, who fought in World War II.

Venegas and her family moved to El Sereno in the 1960s, but she continued to visit the Boyle Heights memorial with her father, who died at age 97 in 2014.

She went once again to pay her respects on the eve of Memorial Day.

“So many are not here anymore, but we have to remember what they did,” Venegas said as she gazed at the memorial. “They gave their lives, and that is a very humbling thing.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.