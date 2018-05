More than 200,000 flags were placed at Riverside National Cemetery on Memorial Day weekend to honor service members who have died. Honoring Our Fallen’s “A Flag For Every Hero” project was formed in 2012 and has since grown to over 2,000 volunteers who participate each Memorial and Veterans Day.

