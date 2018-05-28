× L.A. Area Events Honoring America’s Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day

On Monday, Angelenos will honor America’s fallen service members with a host of Memorial Day events, including, cemetery ceremonies, parades and flyovers.

The tradition of dedicating a specific day to remember those who died in military service started after the Civil War. During its first observance in 1868, it was known as Decoration Day, because Americans adorned the graves of the dead with flowers.

The tradition evolved to include other types of remembrances and veterans from all wars. In 1967, the federal government established Memorial Day as an official holiday.

Here are a few events scheduled in and around L.A. on Monday:

Westside

At 10 a.m. Monday, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti will join Randy C. Reeves, the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs undersecretary for memorial affairs, at a ceremony at the Los Angeles National Cemetery in Westwood.

