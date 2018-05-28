Man Found Dead, Woman Injured at Thousand Oaks Apartment Complex: Sheriff’s Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officers found a man dead and a woman injured at a Thousand Oaks apartment complex early Monday, according to authorities.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 1:16 a.m. about "a disturbance" at the zero block of Maegan Place, Capt. Garo Kuredjian said.

Deputies discovered the body of a 26-year-old man who lived at the apartment, Kuredjian said. A 27-year-old woman who did not live there was found with substantial injuries and taken to a hospital, the captain added.

Kuredjian said he could not disclose the nature of their injuries. Earlier, the Sheriff's Officer told KTLA the two had been stabbed.

A resident named Shari Sanders said she heard “blood-curdling screams.”

The agency was not searching for any outstanding suspects, Kuredjian said.

Authorities provided no further information.

