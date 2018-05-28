Memorial Day at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live for the Memorial Day 2018 celebration at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills. The free event will celebrate and give voice to veterans through a keynote address, presidential proclamation, rifle salute, invocation, color guard, patriotic music, wreath laying, and more. The pinnacle event at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills culminates remembrances across all six Forest Lawn parks in Southern California, including Cypress, Covina Hills, Long Beach, Cathedral City, Glendale, and Hollywood Hills.

From 10:00 AM through 11:30 AM, on Monday, May 28, 2018, at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills, the 103rd annual Forest Lawn Memorial Day event offers veterans, families, and the public an opportunity to honor and observe the bravery of and sacrifices made by the members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Speakers, salutes, and a wreath laying paired with patriotic music, giveaways, ice cream, and refreshments, will make a family-friendly commemoration rooted in the service and dedication of the U.S. veterans and celebrating American patriotism and values.

Program highlights:

• Opening Remarks by Shawna De La Cruz, Vice President of Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills

• Wreath Laying presentation by Union Avenue Drum Corps. Boy Scouts of America, Troop #58, accompanied by bagpiper Harry Farrar

• Keynote Address by Vietnam Army Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient Dr. Jon Williams

• Rifle Salute by Officer Mike McCarty of the LAPD Honor Guard

Guests are encouraged to arrive at 9:00 AM to allow ample time to find parking and enjoy a walk through the grounds before the day’s events begin.

Located close to Griffith Park, the idyllic landscape at Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills showcases a unique collection of American artwork, with larger-than-life statues of Washington, Jefferson, and Lincoln. With six locations across Southern California and featuring a stunning array of art, architecture, and grounds, Forest Lawn is committed to enriching communities through the educational presentation of events that focus on history and culture. All Memorial Day events are free and open to the public. The public can call 800.204.3131 or visit their website for more information and directions.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com