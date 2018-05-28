Chef David Fune joined us live with some of their specialties and grilling tips. Salt Creek Grille has locations all over Southern California. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on social media
Memorial Day Grilling With Salt Creek Grille
-
Kicking Off Grilling Season With The Butchery
-
Kicking Off Grilling Season With Jav’s BBQ
-
Spring Grilling Recipes With Celebrity Chef Aarón Sánchez
-
Kicking Off Grilling Season With Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que
-
2 Firefighters Killed in Plane Collision at Indiana Airport
-
-
Teen Who Started Oregon Fire That Burned 48,000 Acres Ordered to Pay $36 Million
-
Stretch of Highway 1 in Big Sur Closed After Massive Landslide Not Expected to Reopen Until September
-
Mark Zuckerberg Finishes Nearly 10 Hours of Questions From Almost 100 Lawmakers
-
Consumer Confidential: Trump Axes Organic Farming Rule, Rise in Sugar & Salt in McDonald’s Burgers, Yahoo Users Can Sue Over Data Breaches
-
L.A. County Issues Mandatory Evacuation Orders for Areas Burned by Creek, La Tuna Fires
-
-
Man Stabbed ‘for No Apparent Reason’ by Woman He Stopped to Help After Apple Valley Crash: Sheriff’s Dept.
-
Facebook to Begin Telling Users If Their Data Was Shared With Cambridge Analytica
-
5 Dead After Car Plunges Off 100-Foot Cliff Along Mendocino Coast: CHP