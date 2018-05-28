Memorial Day Weekend Winds Down With Busy Travel Day at LAX

Officials estimate that nearly a million travelers had passed through Los Angeles International Airport by Monday following a busy Memorial Day weekend that kicked off the summer travel season. Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 28, 2018.
