× NorCal Flight School Employees Arrested After Allegedly Kidnapping Student Pilot to Send Him Back to China

Police arrested a flight school instructor and his assistant after they allegedly kidnapped a student pilot in Redding and tried to send him back to China, authorities said.

Two IASCO Flight Training employees — Jonathan McConkey and his assistant, Kelsi Hoser — showed up to the trainee’s apartment Thursday night and told him he was going to be “shipped back” to China the following morning, said Redding Police Cpl. Rob Peterson. The trainee, Tianshu Shi, was not told why, Peterson said.

Shi had enrolled in the program through an organization that contracts with the school to train Chinese nationals, Peterson said. The Civil Aviation Authority of China sends up to 180 students to the program, according to the school’s website.

On Friday morning, McConkey and Hoser returned to the trainee’s apartment and told him to pack his bags.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.