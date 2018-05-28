Raising Awareness About Cystic Fibrosis With Harley Konner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Great Strides Ambassador 31 year old Harley Conner joined us live to talk about living with cystic fibrosis and the Great Strides walk happening on Saturday, June 2 in Santa Monica. This is the 30th anniversary of Great Strides – the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s largest national fundraising event. Each year, more than 125,000 people participate in over 400 walks across the country to support the Foundation’s mission to cure cystic fibrosis and raise awareness about this rare, genetic, life-shortening disease that makes it difficult to breathe. Their dedication over the past 30 years has resulted in tremendous progress. The CF Foundation is leading the way in innovative research and drug development, promoting high-quality, individualized care, and helping people with CF live better today. Nearly every CF drug was made possible by the Foundation and because of funds raised from Great Strides, people with CF are living longer, healthier lives and pursuing their dreams. For more information on the Walk this Saturday including how you can register or donate, click HERE. For more information on Harley Konner, you can follow her on Instagram @cff_LosAngeles