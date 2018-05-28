Trump Again Tweets Support of California Gubernatorial Candidate John Cox

President Trump reiterated his support for gubernatorial candidate John Cox on Monday as the GOP hopeful plans to launch a television ad touting the endorsement in a bid to consolidate the Republican vote.

“California has a rare opportunity to turn things around and solve its high crime, high tax, problems – along with so many others. On June 5th., vote for GOP Gubernatorial Candidate JOHN COX, a really good and highly competent man. He’ll Make California Great Again!” Trump tweeted.

Trump first tweeted his endorsement on May 18, and his campaign last week put out a video about the nod that was widely shared on social media.

The moves come as Republican leaders have grown increasingly concerned that if a GOP candidate does not make one of the top two spots in the June 5 primary, it could dampen turnout in the November election and harm the party’s ability to hold control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Cox is competitive for the No. 2 spot in the primary, according to recent polling.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.