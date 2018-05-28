Video Captures CHP Vehicle Apparently Knocking Down Motorcycle Rider in Rancho Cucamonga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A California Highway Patrol vehicle appears to knock down a motorcycle rider in Rancho Cucamonga in a video streamed on Facebook on Sunday afternoon.

The incident, which happened on 19th Street near Carnelian Street shortly after 1 p.m., was livestreamed on a Facebook account for Sonia Villalobos.

A flyer published earlier by Villalobos called the event, organized by a group called Elite Bikerz, "Fallen Brother Ride." The post suggested the ride started at the City of Industry at around noon.

In the video, dozens of bikers are seen stopped at Carnelian Street when one motorcyclist comes into view traveling on 19th Street followed by a four-door Dodge CHP vehicle.

The CHP vehicle, which had its siren on, appears to swerve to the right, causing the rider to topple onto the ground.

The group that was stopped at Carnelian Street rushed to the crash, with one of them heard yelling, "You pushed him! You pushed him down!”

She added, "I have it on camera!"

Several others are heard screaming as they gathered around the CHP officer.

The officer handcuffs the rider, the video shows. At one point, the official is seen pushing away another person touching the motorcycle on the ground.

The person who took the video then appears to leave the scene along with the other riders.

Some of the riders said the officer used excessive force and that they planned to take legal action against CHP.

CHP said it planned to respond in a statement.

Warning: The video below contains expletives.