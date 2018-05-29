A Family’s Fight to Save Their 6-Yr Old Son Battling Childhood Alzheimer’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jennifer and Samir Sarkar will join us live to talk about their fight to try to save their son Carter. Carter was diagnosed with a devastating, fatal disease called Sanfilippo Syndrome when he was 3 years old. Sanfilippo is a progressive brain disorder in little children, caused by just one missing enzyme… but it’s an important one. It is often referred to as “childhood alzheimer’s” Because he doesn’t have this enzyme, toxic storage material is building up in Carter’s brain every second. You wouldn't know it by just looking at him, but this disease will soon begin shutting down critical areas needed to function. As degeneration rapidly progresses, Carter will lose the ability to talk, swallow, walk, he will develop seizures, will suffer severe dementia, and die. They call it a “Childhood Alzheimer’s.” Jennifer and Samir started a go fund me campaign on Tuesday, May 22. Their goal is to raise $1 million dollars in 1 month, to give Carter his rightful chance at LIFE. The $1M will go to fund a clinical trial that can give him that chance. For more information on Carter, Sanfilippo syndrome and how you can donate, click HERE.