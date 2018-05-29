Authorities Search for Information After Man Shot, Killed in Norwalk

A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times on Friday in front of his Norwalk home before he died from his injuries the next day while authorities continue to look for the killer.

Jose Luis Felix was found with gunshot wounds in his torso after gunshots were heard around 8 a.m. Friday in the 11800 block of Hermosura Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Felix died on Saturday after being transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said in the release issued on Tuesday.

A dark-colored sedan sped away southbound on Clarkdale Avenue after the shooting but no suspects were seen, authorities said.

The reason for the shooting or if it’s gang-related is unclear, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was available.