Downey Man Asks for Public’s Help After His Car Is Stolen With Service Dog Inside

A Downey man is asking for help after his car with his service dog inside was stolen over the weekend.

Apolonio Muñoz wrote on Facebook that his “sweet and loving” pit bull mix, Marcee, was inside his Honda Civic at an Arco station at 10808 Lakewood Blvd. Saturday.

Downey police confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and that they have no updated information on where the car or the dog might be.

Muñoz wrote on Facebook that Marcee has allergies, is on a special diet and has separation anxiety.

He added that he hasn’t been apart from his dog for very long since he adopted her nearly two years ago and that she was being trained to be his service dog. Muñoz said he has post traumatic stress disorder.

Muñoz’s red Civic has a license plate number of 7DAE374. He said he last tracked his car with his cellphone, which was also in his stolen car, to the corner of Rosecrans Avenue and Studebaker Road.

“I truly don't care much about not having the car, I'm worried sick about Marcee. I just want her returned home safely,” Muñoz wrote on Facebook.