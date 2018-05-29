× Hurricane Maria’s Death Toll May Be 70 Times Higher Than Puerto Rico Government’s Estimate, Study Says

Officials in Puerto Rico say that 64 people lost their lives after Hurricane Maria slammed into the island in September. A new report says that estimate is off — by about 4,600.

If the analysis is correct, it means that for every hurricane-related death that’s currently on the books, another 70 fatalities in the U.S. territory have gone uncounted.

“Our results indicate that the official death count of 64 is a substantial underestimate of the true burden of mortality after Hurricane Maria,” researchers concluded in a study published Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

This isn’t the first time people have questioned the official estimate of the number of deaths that ensued after the then-Category 4 hurricane made landfall on Puerto Rico on Sept. 20, 2017. The study authors noted that several “independent investigations” have put the true number “in excess of 1,000.”

