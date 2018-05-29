× LAPD Seeks Suspect in Sylmar Shooting Death

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are on the search for the person who shot and killed another person in Sylmar Monday night, LAPD officials announced Tuesday.

Police responded to a call about shots fired in the 13100 block of Borden Avenue at about 9:40 p.m. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

The victim, who police said has not been positively identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

No information about the suspect or other details about the incident have been released by police.

Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in their search for the killer. Anyone with information can contact Detective Johnneen Jones at 818-374-1931 or Marco Evans at 818-374-1936. Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-222-8477.