× LAPD to Update Public on USC Gynecologist Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to provide an update into the investigation of former USC gynecologist George Tyndall on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyndall, 71, is accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct over the course of his nearly 30-year career at USC. A 2016 internal investigation conducted by the university ruled Tyndall’s behavior consistent with sexual harassment, according to the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper published an investigation that revealed Tyndall was suspended with pay before signing separation papers in June 2017.

As of May 25, the Times reported that multiple women have come forward in separate lawsuits against Tyndall and the university, all of whom allege that he inappropriately touched them during exams.

The university’s president C.L. Max Nikias agreed to step down after mounting pressure from both students and faculty who called into question his leadership and management style.

LAPD’s assistant chief, as well as the chief of the detective bureau and the commanding officer of the elite Robbery Homicide division, are scheduled to speak during Tuesday’s conference at 4 p.m.