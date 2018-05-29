Man Arrested in Connection With Mead Valley Street Racing Crash That Killed 6- and 8-Year-Old Brothers: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A second arrest has been made after a car involved in an illegal street race in Riverside County slammed head-on into an approaching vehicle, killing two young boys inside, officials said Monday.

Perris resident Josue Leyvas Gallegos, 30, was arrested Friday by U.S. Marshals as he attempted to register a vehicle at a Department of Motor Vehicles location in Kent, Washington, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in connection with the May 15 crash in Mead Valley, west of Perris.

Gallegos and 27-year-old Ricardo Zuniga are accused of lining up to race on Oakwood Road, just east of Brown Street, at the same time as Dominic and Antonio Gonzalez were being driven home from school by their older brother.

Zuniga's blue Honda Accord was driving on the wrong size of the road when he struck the Nissan Versa the 6- and 8-year-old brothers were riding in the back seat of.

All three of the Nissan's occupants were taken to the hospital, while Zuniga remained at the scene and was arrested. He is expected to face two counts of murder, CHP said.

Though Gallegos didn't immediately flee the scene, he left soon after the fatal crash and failed to render aid, authorities said. He was gone before law enforcement could respond.

He is now awaiting extradition back to California, where he is expected to face charges, officials said.

Investigators are still working to locate the black, 2002 Nissan Altima Gallegos is accused of driving in the incident.

Anyone with information, including photographs and cellphone video, can contact the Riverside California Highway Patrol accident investigation unit at 951-637-8000.

A fundraising page has been set up to assist the Gonzalez family with memorial costs.