Man Found Dead at Thousand Oaks Apartment Is Identified, Described as Homicide Victim

The man found dead at a Thousand Oaks apartment complex early Monday morning was identified and described as a homicide victim by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a 911 call about a disturbance in the zero block of Maegan Place at about 1:15 a.m. on Monday. There, they found the body of 26-year-old Chad Omelia. They also found a 27-year-old woman who had suffered significant injuries, although officials did not describe the nature of her injuries.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is currently in stable condition, authorities said.

Omelia suffered multiple wounds but officials have not said what those wounds were. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Officer still has to determine the cause of death.

However, on the day of the homicide, officials said Omelia and the woman had been stabbed.

Authorities said earlier that Omelia lived at the complex and the woman did not. They were inside an apartment along with two other men, officials told KTLA.

Shari Sanders, a neighbor of Omelia’s, said she heard “blood-curdling screams” during an altercation she described as a confrontation between roommates.

The homicide investigation is ongoing but deputies have said there are no outstanding suspects in the case. Earlier, officials said no one had been taken into custody.

No further information has been released by authorities.