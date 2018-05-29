BREAKING: ‘Roseanne’ Reboot Canceled After Star’s Racist Twitter Rant Against Ex-Obama Aide Valerie Jarrett
BREAKING: Charges Dropped Against Former Boyfriend and Business Partner of Aliso Viejo Explosion Victim

Morgan Freeman’s Attorney Demands CNN Retraction; Network Stands by Harassment Story

Posted 10:17 AM, May 29, 2018, by
Morgan Freeman speaks onstage at WE Day California at The Forum on April 19, 2018 in Inglewood. (Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE)

Morgan Freeman speaks onstage at WE Day California at The Forum on April 19, 2018 in Inglewood. (Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for WE)

Morgan Freeman’s attorney is demanding CNN retract its story accusing the actor of sexual harassment, calling it the fruit of a “year-long witch hunt” against the 80-year-old that has caused damage to his reputation and career.

According to a letter sent Tuesday, reporter Chloe Melas misinterpreted a remark that was not intended for her — a misinterpretation that Warner Bros.’ human-relations department, which reviewed tape of the interview and chose not to investigate further, found without merit — and used her own experience as the premise for the rest of her reporting with co-author An Phung.

Freeman’s team demanded Tuesday that CNN at the very least “issue a retraction and apologize to Mr. Freeman through the same channels, and with the same level of attention, that it used to unjustly attack him on May 24.”

CNN, however, isn’t backing down.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories