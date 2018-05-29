Prepare Girls to Become Tomorrow’s Leaders With Step Up CEO, Jenni Luke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Step Up’s CEO Jenni Luke joined us live to talk about how to prepare today’s girls to become tomorrow’s leaders. Los Angeles-based mentorship nonprofit Step Up is celebrating 20 years of service to teen girls and will mark the milestone on Friday, June 1 with its annual Inspiration Awards. CEO Jenni Luke will share tips for preparing girls to deal with workplace challenges. Step Up inspires professional women to inspire teen girls through after-school and mentorship programs. For more information on Step Up, including how you can donate or get tickets to the Inspiration Awards, you can click HERE or see the details below.

Inspiration Awards presented by Coach Foundation

Celebrating 20 years of Step Up

Date – Friday, June 1, 2018

Time – 11:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Location – Beverly Wilshire

Phone – for tickets, call 213.316.2032